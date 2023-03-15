Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 729 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 7.62% -78.02% 2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.62 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.69 billion -$9.60 million 24.40

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 116 592 885 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition peers beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

