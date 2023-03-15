BMO Capital Markets Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$21.97.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

