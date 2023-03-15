Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to C$9.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of BNEFF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.