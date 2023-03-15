Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$9.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

BNE opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.79. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

