Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Andrew Russell Purchases 81,050 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVSGet Rating) insider Andrew Russell bought 81,050 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,988.50 ($19,992.33).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

About Bravura Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Further Reading

