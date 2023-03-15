Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Andrew Russell Purchases 81,050 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Russell bought 81,050 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,988.50 ($19,992.33).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

Get Bravura Solutions alerts:

About Bravura Solutions

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravura Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravura Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.