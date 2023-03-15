Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Andrew Russell Purchases 81,050 Shares of Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Russell bought 81,050 shares of Bravura Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,988.50 ($19,992.33).
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.
About Bravura Solutions
