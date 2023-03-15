BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRCC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 20,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,920.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in BRC by 50.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BRC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 381.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

