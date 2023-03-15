Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $632.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

