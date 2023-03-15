Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT at $22.43

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.47.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 0.8 %

DKNG stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,220 shares of company stock valued at $16,578,604. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.