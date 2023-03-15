Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$23.38

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several research firms have commented on EFN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.9 %

EFN stock opened at C$18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.