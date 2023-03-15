Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $135.67

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.67.
Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries
PPG Industries Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.16 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.
