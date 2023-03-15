Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$31.91

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

