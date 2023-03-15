Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Investar Price Performance

Shares of ISTR opened at $16.00 on Monday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

