Brokers Offer Predictions for TopBuild Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $194.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.68. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $232.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $70,298,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

