Brokers Set Expectations for Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$0.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

