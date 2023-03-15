Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.49. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

