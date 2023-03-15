Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $103.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.23.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BC opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.