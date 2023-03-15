Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$16.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.99 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

