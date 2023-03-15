Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.42) to GBX 2,340 ($28.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,060 ($37.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.