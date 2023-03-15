Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $53.77 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after buying an additional 84,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

