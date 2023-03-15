Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.52 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.