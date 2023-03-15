Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.52 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

