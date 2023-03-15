Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$6.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.