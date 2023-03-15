Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$6.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.