Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.61 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

