Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.