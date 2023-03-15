Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $247,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.