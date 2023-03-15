Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $433,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

