Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

