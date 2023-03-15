Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 475 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

