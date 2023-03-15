Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,378,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

