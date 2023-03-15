Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 24,381 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $26,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.