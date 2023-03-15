Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.40 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

