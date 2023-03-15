Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $46,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

