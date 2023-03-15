Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

