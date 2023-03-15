Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

