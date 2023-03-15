Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 129,550 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.27% of Garmin worth $40,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Garmin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

