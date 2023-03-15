Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 84,940 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

SBUX stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

