Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 97,492 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

