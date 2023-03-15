Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,961 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $39,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

