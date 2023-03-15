Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

