Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

