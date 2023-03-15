Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
