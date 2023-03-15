Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and $9.39 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,707,033 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

