CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,253 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

