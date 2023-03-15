CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,109 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

