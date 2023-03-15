CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.50.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $408.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

