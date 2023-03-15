CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,586 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

