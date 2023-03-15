CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

