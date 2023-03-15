CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $272.13 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $227.94 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average of $304.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

