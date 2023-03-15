CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.