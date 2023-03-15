CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,905 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 235,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

