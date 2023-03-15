CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,305 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.