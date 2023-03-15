CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,576 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 220,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 870.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

